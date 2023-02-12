Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 33.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

