Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 77.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,588.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,786. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

