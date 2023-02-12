WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRK stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

