Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,505 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

