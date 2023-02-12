Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

