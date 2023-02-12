Craig Hallum Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $315.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.95.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

