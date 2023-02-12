Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

