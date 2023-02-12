Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $42.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369,627 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

