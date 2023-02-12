Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

