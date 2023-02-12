BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $56.00 at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

