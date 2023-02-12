Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 3,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Roundhill MEME ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill MEME ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

