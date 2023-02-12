SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. 91,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 426,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

SciSparc Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

