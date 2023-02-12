Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 10,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Satellogic Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

