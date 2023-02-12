Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Trading Up 1.6%

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Hanover Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

