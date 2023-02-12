G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Shares Down 7.5%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61. 47,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 41,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from $1.55 to $1.65 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

