MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Trading Down 5.3%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 215,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 161,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

MDxHealth Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.