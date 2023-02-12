Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.