Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 15,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 38,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Hawks Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawks Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,913,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Company Profile

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.