Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Shares Down 2.3%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 9,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $417.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,504,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.