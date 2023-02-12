Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Trading Up 1.7%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 8,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 35,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 533.39%.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $62,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,428 shares in the company, valued at $795,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,161 shares of company stock worth $107,403. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AATC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. Which offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. It operates through two segments: Intersection & Highway. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

