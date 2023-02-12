Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Trading Down 0%

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$24.53 and last traded at C$24.71. 4,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.72.

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.