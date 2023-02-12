eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Down 3.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.58. 189,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 564,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.