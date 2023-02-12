eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Down 3.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.58. 189,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 564,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,016,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

