Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 98 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) by 1,295.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
