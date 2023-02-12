McLaren Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 2,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

