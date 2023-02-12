Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Down 3.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 2,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 3.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.
