JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading Up 0.6%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 31,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in JATT Acquisition by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 298,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,554,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

