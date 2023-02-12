CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 27,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,015,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 402,162 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 200,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 87,924 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.