Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTSCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

