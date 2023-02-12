Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Shares Down 4.4%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISIGet Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. 12,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 137,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Shineco Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 728.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISIGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.