Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. 12,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 137,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Shineco Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.
Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 728.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shineco Company Profile
Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.
