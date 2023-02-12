ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 3,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 115,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the fourth quarter worth about $3,808,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 192,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

