Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS.U) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Corsair Partnering Corp. (NYSE:CORS.U – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 177,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.