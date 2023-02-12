Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Charles E. Moran Sells 88,482 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,335.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intapp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

