Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading Up 0.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 25,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 36,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACXP shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

