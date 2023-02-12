Zig Serafin Sells 167,655 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,758,799 shares in the company, valued at $194,255,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24.

On Friday, February 3rd, Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.