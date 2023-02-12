Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Stock Price Up 64.7%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) rose 64.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 112,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 58,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

