Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.