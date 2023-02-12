ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Trading 0.3% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

