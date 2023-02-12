Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 2,425.0% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.9 %
SEKEY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01.
About Seiko Epson
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.