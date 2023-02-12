Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 2,425.0% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.9 %

SEKEY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

