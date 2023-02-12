Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.52. Approximately 1,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.