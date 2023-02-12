Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 1,795.0% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

SKYE opened at $0.04 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.