NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

NN Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NNGRY stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

