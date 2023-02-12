Robert R. Hill, Jr. Sells 9,007 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $719,028.81. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

