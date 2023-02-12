Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $914,628.40 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %
ROK opened at $285.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.89. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
Read More
