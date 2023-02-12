Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $914,628.40 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %

ROK opened at $285.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.89. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

