Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $955,190.72 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $296.54.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.