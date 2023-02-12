Douglas L. Col Sells 3,776 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

