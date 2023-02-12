Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Purchases $999,912.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $534.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

