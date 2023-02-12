Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Adient Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,951,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Adient by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

