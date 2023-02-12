Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Adient Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,951,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Adient by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

