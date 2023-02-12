Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.