Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair bought 2,121,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares in the company, valued at $928,962,721.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

