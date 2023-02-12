Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

